Drug Abuse Deadlier Than Insecurity – Buhari

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday suggested that the effects of drug abuse in the country was worse than acts of insecurity and banditry.

The President made the comment at the launch of War Against Drug Abuse at the State House in Abuja.

The launch event was held in commemoration of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The President, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, directed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to develop a robust community engagement strategy, as well as destroy cannabis plantation and production sites of criminals within the forests, particularly in the South-West and South-South.

NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, at the launch event, also lamented the pervasive abuse of cannabis among Nigerians.

According to him, about 10.6 million Nigerians are actively abusing the substance.

He said Nigeria is the highest user of cannabis globally, a trend which has contributed to the insecurity in the country.