Four Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Zamfara – Police

Channels Television  
Updated June 26, 2021
This photo, obtained from the Zamfara state police command on June 26, 2021, shows four victims said to have rescued from kidnappers.
The police on Saturday said it has rescued four kidnapped victims in Zamfara state after they were abducted about three weeks ago.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu, the victims, all female, were abducted in Bilbis area of Tsafe LGA.

“The Zamfara State Police Command under the leadership of CP Hussaini Rabiu psc, deployed Police Tactical operatives attached to “Operation Restore Peace” to the area with a mandate to rescue the kidnapped women hale and hearty,” the statement said.

“In Compliance to the directives, On 25th June, 2021, the operatives worked on credible intelligence that led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“All the victims were medically treated at the hospital, and later debriefed by the police before being reunited with their families.

“Effort is being made to arrest the perpetrators of the crime in order to face the full wrath of the law.”



