Advertisement
Gabby Thomas Into 200m Final With World Leading Mark
Rising women’s sprinting star Gabby Thomas powered into the 200m final at the US Olympic track and field trials on Friday with another world-leading display.
Thomas, who had become the first woman in the world this year to duck under 22 seconds with a time of 21.98 in Thursday’s heats, set another season’s best on Friday, winning in 21.94 sec.
Jenna Prandini qualified second fastest for Saturday’s final with a time of 21.99sec, with veteran Allyson Felix third-quickest in 22.20.
But there was no place for 2019 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown, who failed to qualify after finishing seventh in her heat.