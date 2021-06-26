Advertisement

Gabby Thomas Into 200m Final With World Leading Mark

Channels Television  
Updated June 26, 2021
EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 25: Gabby Thomas competes in the Women’ 200 Meters Semi-Finals during day eight of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Andy Lyons/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

Rising women’s sprinting star Gabby Thomas powered into the 200m final at the US Olympic track and field trials on Friday with another world-leading display.

Thomas, who had become the first woman in the world this year to duck under 22 seconds with a time of 21.98 in Thursday’s heats, set another season’s best on Friday, winning in 21.94 sec.

 

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 25: Gabby Thomas competes in the Women’ 200 Meters Semi-Finals during day eight of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Jenna Prandini qualified second fastest for Saturday’s final with a time of 21.99sec, with veteran Allyson Felix third-quickest in 22.20.

But there was no place for 2019 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown, who failed to qualify after finishing seventh in her heat.

 

 

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 25: Gabby Thomas competes in the Women’ 200 Meters Semi-Finals during day eight of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Andy Lyons/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)


More on Sports

Kieran Tierney Signs New Long-Term Arsenal Deal

UEFA Launch Probe Into ‘Discriminatory Incidents’ During Germany-Hungary Match

Qatari World 400m Medallist Abdalelah Haroun Dies Aged 24

Morata Says His Family Was Abused After Poor Euro Displays

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV