International Day Against Drug Abuse: Osinbajo Attends Premiere Of Nollywood Movie

In support to the global campaign against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday attended the premiere of a movie titled “The Silent Baron.”

According to a statement by the Vice-President’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, the movie features some internal challenges of agencies fighting drug barons and highlights how the couriers are recruited including by fooling ladies and their parents with false promises of taking the ladies abroad.

“Starring some top Nollywood actors, the movie features the duplicitous life of a young man named Anselm, disguised as a foreign-based professional who only visits Nigeria on short vacations. He lures young ladies with gifts, alluring words and under false pretences as couriers for his illicit drug trafficking business. In the end he was caught.

“The movie brings to the limelight, the commendable role of the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking especially at a time when the agency is aggressively exposing the menace with a significant number of arrests in the last couple of months,” the statement read in part.

The film was produced by Ifeanyi Ukaeru, in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to highlight the dangers of abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

The vice-president was accompanied by the Executive Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd); the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, and other top government officials.

The movie premiere is part of activities marking the 2021 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking which falls on the 26th of June, every year. It is produced by Ekwe Nche Entertainment Ltd, the NDLEA, among other partners.