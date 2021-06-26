Advertisement

Italy Beat Austria After Extra-Time To Reach Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals

Updated June 26, 2021
Italy's midfielder Federico Chiesa (R) shoots to score the team's first goal during extra time in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium in London on June 26, 2021. Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP
Italy made it through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Austria after extra-time at Wembley.

Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina struck in the opening period of extra-time to down the Austrians, who pulled a goal back in the 114th minute through Sasa Kalajdzic but couldn’t find the equaliser.

In the last eight Roberto Mancini’s side will face either holders Portugal or Belgium in Munich on July 2.

 

AFP



