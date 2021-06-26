NDLEA Boss Says About 10.6million Nigerians Are Actively Abusing Cannabis

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has lamented over the pervasive abuse of (cannabis) substance in the country, revealing that about 10.6 million Nigerians are actively abusing the substance.

Marwa said this on Saturday at the launch of War Against Drug Abuse in commemoration of the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking at the State House conference centre in Abuja.

He also said Nigeria is the highest user of cannabis globally.

According to the NDLEA boss, the increasing trend of drug abuse in the country is worrisome and has become an enabler of insecurity and a catalyst for terrorism.

Marwa, since the inception of his administration, has constantly campaigned against the abuse of drugs in Nigeria. Earlier on Monday, he stressed that he is opposed to demands for the legalisation of cannabis in Nigeria. He explained that the nation cannot afford to mortgage the lives of the citizens for financial gains by legalising cannabis.

The NDLEA has so far under his administration seized N90 million worth of drugs as the agency has called for partnership particularly with the establishment of a Special purpose committee, to win the war against drug abuse.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. Members of the National Assembly and other top government functionaries were also at the event.