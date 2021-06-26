We Want To Conclude North-East Insurgency – Army Chief

Musa Mingyi, Damaturu

The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya on Saturday said the army is committed to ending the insurgency in the North-East.

The army chief made the comment while on an operation visit to frontline troops of Sector 2, Joint Taskforce of the Nigeria Army ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Major-General Yahaya said ending the insurgency will allow the army move on to other things.

The North-East insurgency has roiled on for over a decade, spearheaded by terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and now ISWAP.

“We want to conclude this operation in the North-East,” Major-General Yahaya said, “so that we can do other things; and that is the drive now.”

Working Together

After inspecting the Quarter Guard in his honour, the Chief of Army Staff was received by the Commander of the Sector 2, Brigadier-General Adamu Nura, alongside other senior officers of the command.

Addressing the troops, the Chief of Army Staff said the purpose of his visit was to familiarise himself with the challenges faced by the troops and ensure those challenges are tackled.

He pledged to work with other military branches, host communities, and sister agencies to restore peace in the region.

“We have been recording some modest success in all areas and we intend to sustain that drive,” he said.

Major-General Yahaya was last at the command on the entourage of the immediate past late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru on March 14.