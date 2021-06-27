I Raped Her Every Day For Five Months, Says Bandit Who Kidnapped Housewife

A notorious kidnapper and rapist known as Surajo Dauda, has revealed the gruesome ordeal he put one of his victims through while she was in his custody.

Dauda who was apprehended by police in Katsina State confessed to kidnapping a certain 18-year-old housewife, Jamila Auwal, and raping her daily for the duration she was held captive.

A spokesman for the police in Katsina State, SP Gambo Isah, noted that the married woman was taken from Tandama village after she was drugged.

Mr. Isah who disclosed this while parading the suspects before the command headquarters in Katsina on Friday added that Dauda confessed to having abducted the victim, locking her up for five months in a room, and defiling her on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, one Abdullahi Isiyaku (‘M’, aged 30yrs) of Wardanga village in Bakori LGA of Katsina state reported at Danja Division on June 17th, 2021, that sometime in January 2020, he travelled to Lagos to earn a living and left his wife behind, one Zainab Ahmed, (“F”, aged 20 yrs), under the care of her parents at Unguwar Dantalle village of Tandama area in Danja LGA of Katsina state.

He however noted that when he returned earlier in June, he met his wife with a four months old baby girl. In the course of an investigation, the lady stated that she was indoctrinated into a new Islamic Sect called “Hakika” by three suspected rapists who jointly had carnal knowledge of her.

The suspects – Tukur Dan-Azumi, (m, aged 19yrs), Abubakar Yahuza, (m, aged 20yrs), Rufa’i Saosi, (‘m’, 27yrs) all of Unguwar Dantalle in Tandama

village area Danja, have now been apprehended.

The police say all the suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.