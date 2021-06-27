NDLEA Confiscates 700kg Of Illicit Drugs, Convicts Traffickers In Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo State command says it has confiscated about 700 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested 60 suspected drug traffickers between January and June 2021.

Some of the intercepted substances include cannabis Sativa, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and tramadol.

The state commander of the agency, Mr. Nse Inam during a briefing in Owerri the state capital on Saturday, said a total of 4,784 kilograms of cannabis Sativa was transferred to the command by the Federal Government special border task force.

Read Also: Drug Abuse Deadlier Than Insecurity – Buhari

He also noted that about eight people have so far been convicted and are serving various jail terms.

Inam added that the command will leave no stone unturned in tackling the menace of illicit drugs in the state.