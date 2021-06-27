Police Officer Arrested For Extortion, Soliciting Sex In Akwa Ibom

A Police Constable attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command in Akwa Ibom state, Daniel Edet, has been arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme for allegedly soliciting for sex and collecting the sum of sixty thousand naira (N60, 000) as bail after some persons were arrested.

This was contained in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom state command, Odiko MacDon on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

According to the statement, the attention of the command was drawn to a social media video made by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person alleging that one Daniel Edet, a Police Constable attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited for sex and collected the sum of sixty thousand naira (N60, 000) as bail after some persons were arrested.

“The gravity of the above allegation caused the Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew to order for the arrest of the said constable and his supervising officer.

“CP Andrew further ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted, and immediate disciplinary steps are put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting.

“Preliminary available facts revealed that on 17th June 2021 at about 11:45 pm, while on patrol within Abak circuits, a team of policemen sighted and accosted a red De-Mak motorcycle, conveying five persons including the Rider, at a time of heightened security concerns in the State.

“An instant search on the persons led to the recovery of a live cartridge from one Godwin Emmanuel Wilson, 25 years of age, a bar attendant, and the rider of the bike.

“On interrogation, he alleged that he picked the cartridge at the bar he sells after the birthday celebration of one Morris Emmanuel Sunday who is the boyfriend to the girl making the allegation, one Grace Emmanuel Sunday.

“They were all arrested and taken to the station and detained till morning when they were interviewed by the Area Commander, warned and granted bail except the principal suspect, Godwin Emmanuel Wilson who was found with a cartridge and contrary to Zion Umoh’s allegation that he was released, he was taken to court but brought back because the court was not in session.”

The police commissioner assured members of the public that if the allegations are correct, the said officer will be answerable for his actions and justice will be served.

He also called on members of the public to continue to expose any personnel who runs foul of extant laws or exhibit acts of indiscipline of any kind.