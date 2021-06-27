Zamfara First Lady Flags Off Girl Child Education Project

The Zamfara State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle has reiterated her commitment towards increasing the enrolment and retention of the girl child in schools.

She made this known during the flag-off ceremony of the Girl Child Education project under her Foundation Aide á L’aide on Friday at the Government Girl’s Secondary School Tudun Wada Gusau.

The project involved the donation of educational packages consisting of a school bag, a dozen exercise books, math sets, stockings and writing materials for each student.

An 18-seater bus, five sewing machines to the Skills Acquisition Center of the school, and cash for the teachers and students were also donated.

In a welcome address, the Principal of the College, Hajiya Zulaiha Muhammad described her Excellency’s visit to the school as a historic, timely and welcome development.

She said since the establishment of the school, the performance of the students keeps soaring higher.

In their goodwill messages, the Executive Secretary of the State Female Education Board, Dr. Barira Ibrahim Bagobiri and Hajiya Ai Maradun commended what was described as the foresight of the first lady to promote girl-child education in the state.

They described the First lady’s visit to the school as an encouragement to the teachers, students as well as education managers in the state.

In her remarks, the First Lady buttressed the point that her foundation, Aide a L’aide, seeks to ensure that girls in Zamfara State are provided with educational support to uplift their socio-economic status.

“However, good virtues form a very integral part of growth in the moral upbringing of the Family as a whole, and this cannot be achieved without education,” she added.

Hajiya Aisha Matawalle appreciated the tremendous effort put in place by the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle in supporting all her initiatives.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate my call on everyone to take charge of promoting girl child education. It is my honour to flag off the distribution of educational materials to 2,000 girls to help them explore their potentials in various career fields.

“My office and Foundation will remain solidly committed to all matters relating to the educational, economic, and social wellbeing of women and girls”. She emphasized,” she said.

The First Lady was welcomed by a large crowd of jubilant students and teachers, with various display of colourful inter-house presentations in her honour.