CJN Swears-In 18 Court Of Appeal Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Monday swore in 18 judges to the Court of Appeal.

Addressing the newly sworn-judges, Justice Tanko asked the judges to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath of office administered on them.

He reminded them that all eyes were on them and that they should avoid temptations, as their integrity was key.

According to the CJN, there is nothing that is done in secret that will not see the light of day.

He said the judges must give a good conduct of themselves, be fair and just, to justify their elevation to the position of Court of Appeal judges.