Kanu’s Arrest Not End Of Biafran Affair, Referendum Must Hold – Collation Of Northern Groups

The Coalition of Northern Groups has said that the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not the end of the Biafran agitation.

In a statement by its spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman on Tuesday, the group called on the Federal Government to allow the full course of justice to take effect, adding that a referendum is necessary to determine the finite outcome of all agitations for sovereignty.

“Nobody should make the mistake of assuming that the arrest is anywhere near the end of the Biafran affair.

“We stand our ground that a referendum must be held to determine this and all other agitations for self-determination from any part of the country,” the statement read in part.

The group said it received the news of the arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu with mixed feelings of apprehension and appreciation.

The coalition commended the effort of the Federal Government and the agencies that made this possible, particularly the International Police and authorities of the United Kingdom for honoring their obligations with Nigeria.

It however noted that apprehension will remain until the full course of justice takes effect.