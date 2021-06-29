‘The Sadness Is Immense’: Mbappe Gutted Over Penalty Miss Against Switzerland

French forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive penalty that sent the world champions out of the Euro 2020.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star’s kick in a penalty shoot-out after the round of 16 game ended 3-3, shattering Didier Deschamps side’s push to become the first team to hold the world and European crowns simultaneously for the second time after a similar feat in 1998 and 2000.

“Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal,” the highly-rated youngstar began in an emotional post on his Instagram handle after the encounter in Bucharest, the Romanian capital on Monday night.

“I’m sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but failed. Getting to sleep will be difficult but unfortunately, it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“I know you fans have been disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for always believing in us. The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next upcoming deadlines. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland.”

‘Penalties Are Always Cruel’

Les Bleus were coasting home to victory in the game following a spectacular showing from Paul Pogba and Benzema but took their feet off the pedal in the dying minutes, resulting in two quick goals from the Swiss that pushed the match to extra time.

But after 120 minutes, the game went into penalties. The ensuing penalty shootout saw the 2018 World Cup winners losing out 5-4 as the goalkeeper saved Mbappe’s penalty to seal an incredible giant-killing.

“Penalties are always cruel for one team and unfortunately it was us,” said France coach Deschamps. “We are not used to it, but we will have to accept it.”

In the quarter-finals, Switzerland face Spain, who hit back for an epic 5-3 extra-time win against Croatia after blowing the lead in Copenhagen.