Akwa Ibom Govt Swears In New Acting Chief Judge

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has sworn in Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

In a brief ceremony which held on Wednesday at the exco chambers, Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel commended Justice Obot for a good record of effective discharge of her duties and explained that her selection as acting Chief Judge was strictly on merit.

While charging her to ensure unity and synergy in the judiciary, the government assured the new Chief judge that the state government will continue to collaborate but not interfere with the running of the judiciary.

Justice Obot takes over from Justice Godwin Abraham who retired recently.

She studied law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife between 1980 – 1984.

She was called to bar in 1985, appointed Magistrate in May 1988 and subsequently appointed Judge of the High Court on June 13, 2000.

Justice Obot also served in the governorship, National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Imo, Borno, Edo, Anambra and Plateau States.