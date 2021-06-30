Court Jails Photographer For Internet Fraud

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has convicted and sentenced Busayo Oniya to six months imprisonment for fraudulently presenting himself as an American, Linda Alex, to dupe his unsuspecting victims.

Oniya, 24, who claimed to be a photographer was arrested in Ilaro Ogun State on the strength of verified intelligence by the EFCC.

He was jailed on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after pleading ” guilty” to one- count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining money by false pretense, contrary to Section 22(3) (a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the same Act.

The charge reads: “That you Busayo Oniya sometimes between 18th May 2017 and 20th November 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently present yourself as a female by name Linda Alex to one Dennis Thompson from the United States, with intent to gaining momentary advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22(2) (b) (IV) of the same Act”.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Agomoh convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment. He was ordered to restitute his victim Dennis Thompson, the sum of Eight Hundred and Sixty-Three Thousand Naira (N863, 000) through the EFCC and also forfeit a Nokia mobile phone and one black-coloured Samsung S8 linked with the crime, to the Federal Government.