Reps To Investigate Army Over Non-Payment Of ₦663bn Allowances

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Army to investigate the activities of the Nigerian Army over its alleged non-payment of ₦663 billion non-regular allowances to its personnel over the past two years.

The order given on Wednesday followed a motion sponsored by Representative Abubakar Nalaraba, drawing the attention of the House to an alleged underutilization of the resources despite increment in budgetary provision for these allowances in 2020 and 2021.

The lawmakers also raised concerns that despite the increment in budgetary provision for non-regular allowances from ₦283 billion in 2020 to about ₦380 billion in 2021, the welfare of army personnel has not felt the corresponding effect, and also personnel of the Nigerian Army involved in internal security operations, training and performance of other military duties are still being owed various types of non-regular allowances.