Gunmen ‘Invade’ Sunday Igboho’s House, Again – Aide

The home of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho was attacked in the early hours of Thursday by some gunmen.

The attackers raided his house located in Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State around 1:00 a.m, and reportedly shot some of the residents.

The raid was confirmed by Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki. He said the gunmen were seen in military uniforms when carrying out the attack which lasted for hours.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Witnesses in the area said there was pandemonium in the Soka community in the early hours of the morning following the gunshots.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Court To Resume Trial Of ElZakzaky, Wife

Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Some people were allegedly killed by the assailants and the bodies of those shot taken away while one woman was reportedly abducted in the process.

The Oyo State police command is yet to respond to the incident.