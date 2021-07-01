Advertisement

Gunmen ‘Invade’ Sunday Igboho’s House, Again – Aide

Channels Television  
Updated July 1, 2021
Scenes from Sunday Igboho’s house after the attack.

 

The home of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho was attacked in the early hours of Thursday by some gunmen.

The attackers raided his house located in Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State around 1:00 a.m, and reportedly shot some of the residents.

The raid was confirmed by Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki. He said the gunmen were seen in military uniforms when carrying out the attack which lasted for hours.

Witnesses in the area said there was pandemonium in the Soka community in the early hours of the morning following the gunshots.

Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Some people were allegedly killed by the assailants and the bodies of those shot taken away while one woman was reportedly abducted in the process.

The Oyo State police command is yet to respond to the incident.



