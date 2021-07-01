Nnamdi Kanu Lived A Life Of Luxury Abroad – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday accused leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu of living a life of luxury while on the run outside the country.

Mr Mohammed, speaking at a press conference in Abuja, said the IPOB leader, who was recently re-arrested and re-arraigned in Abuja, will face the full wrath for the law for challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes,” Mr Mohammed said.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.

“We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

“They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.”

Collaboration with international agencies

According to Mr Mohammed, Nnamdi Kanu is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

He had earlier jumped bail in 2017 and left the country before he was re-arrested “through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies” and “sister international agencies.”

He commended the professionalism and patriotism of the security agencies involved in the operation.

However, he declined to confirm speculations on how the re-arrest was pulled off.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations,” he said. “We continue to respect and honour the obligations.”

Fair trial

Mr Mohammed said Nnamdi Kanu will be granted a fair trial.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee,” he said.

“However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.”