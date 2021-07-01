PHOTOS: DSS Confirms Raid On Igboho’s House, Parades 13 Suspected Armed Yoruba Nation Agitators

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday said a team of joint security operatives raided the home of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho in Ibadan, arresting 13 of his armed men.

DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a briefing with journalists late this evening. He said the raid was based on intelligence that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the region.

Afunanya said when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by nine of Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun duel but were subsequently overpowered.

According to him, two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries, however, Igboho escaped during the gun battle and is currently on the run.

Afunanya who said the long arm of the law will still reach Igboho, urged the agitator to turn himself in or be tracked down.

The 13 suspected armed agitators that were arrested consist of 12 males and 1 female. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered by the operatives.

Below are photos of items recovered from Igboho’s house.

A full communique regarding the joint operation at Igboho’s house appears below.