Surrender Yourself, DSS Tells Sunday ‘Igboho’

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’ to turn himself to security agencies as the agency confirmed it has launched a manhunt for the Yoruba nation agitation.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said this in a press briefing on Thursday evening in Abuja while confirming a raid on Igboho’s house in Ibadan, Oyo State by the security agency.

“Consequently, ADEYEMO/IGBOHO is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency,” Afunanya said during the briefing in which he noted that the agency captured thirteen of Igboho’s men.

“Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.”

He said that the DSS recovered a cache of illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — from Igboho’s house during the raid carried out on Thursday morning.

Afunanya narrated that when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by nine of Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun duel but were subsequently overpowered.

The DSS official explained that two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries. He, however, said Igboho escaped during the gun battle and is currently on the run.