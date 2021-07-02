Ex-Nigerian Captain Mikel Joins Kuwaiti Club

Nigeria’s former captain Mikel Obi has joined Kuwaiti side Al-Kuwait Sporting Club, just one month after penning a contract extension with Championship team Stoke City.

The Brigadiers announced the signing of the former Chelsea star on Thursday evening on social media. He will be on a one-year contract with Al-Kuwait.

‘A Fantastic Professional’

Stoke City also confirmed that they have terminated Mikel’s contract with the Potters and his eventual departure.

“We can confirm that John Obi Mikel has left the Club,” the English side wrote on their official Instagram handle. “All the best, Mikel Obi.”

Manager Michael O’Neill praised the Nigerian for his professionalism and thanked him for his contributions to the club during his spell with them.

“John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad,” the Northern Irish boss said in his tribute to the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner.

“I really enjoyed working with him and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

The 34-year-old midfielder played 39 league matches for O’Neill’s men during the 2020-21 campaign as they ended 14th on the log. After his stint with Chelsea, Mikel returned to England in August 2020. This was after he discontinued his deal with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig after a fallout with the club over COVID-19.

Mikel’s move to the oil-rich country will provide a much-needed boost for Al Kuwait who ended third in the domestic league last campaign, finishing behind Al-Qadsia and winners Al-Arabi.

He will be joining other African players including El-Mehdi Barrahma of Morocco, Tunisian duo of Ahmed Akaichi and Rami Bedoui, and Abdulwahid Sissoko from Mali at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.

His new club have won the Kuwaiti Premier League (KPL) 15 times with 47 trophies in their cabinet.