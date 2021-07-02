Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Suspected Kidnapper In Edo

A suspected kidnap kingpin, Yusuf Aliu, has been arrested in Edo State, police authorities confirmed to Channels Television on Friday.

The 22-year-old suspect, according to a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, Kontongs Bello, was nabbed on Thursday by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit.

He was said to be terrorising the Benin-Auchi Road and its environs and has been on the wanted list of the Edo State Police Command for armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The suspect is the leader of a gang of four kidnappers that kidnapped one Lucky Ojezele at Idumwengie Community along Benin-Auchi Road on 5/01/2021 and fled,” the police spokesman said.

He explained that the arrest at Old Road in Aduwawa, Benin City, followed Hi-tech tracking/intelligence, adding that the suspect confessed to the crime upon interrogation.

While noting that efforts were ongoing to nab the remaining two suspects, the police said one of the gang members; Philemon Timothy had earlier been arrested and has since been charged to court.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Philip Ogbadu asked Edo residents to go about their lawful businesses.

He also reiterated the commitment of the State Police Command to protecting lives and property.