Police Parade Student Posing As Bandit Leader, Others In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has paraded suspects in connection with banditry and other related crimes in the state.

One of those arrested is said to be a Senior Secondary School student of the Federal Government College, Anka, who allegedly posed as a bandit leader and demanded the sum of ₦3 million from the principal of the school.

Confirming the incident via a press conference in Gusau on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hussaini Rabiu, said another student in Gusau metropolis wrote a letter, threatening to kidnap a reverend sister who is the principal of his school as well as students of the school.

Following the complaint that was lodged, the police boss said the Divisional Police Officer swung into action by deploying operatives who tracked the caller at Bakura Local Government who was arrested.

The commissioner explained that the suspects have confessed to committing the crime.

“Another suspect in connection to the threat to attack Federal Government College Anka was equally arrested after he called on the Principal of the school to drop ₦3 million somewhere for him or else he would go and attack the students of the college,” he said.

“On June 25, a letter was found close to the suggestion box of Dominican College in Gusau. The content of the letter was a threat to kidnapping the Principal of the school, Revd Sister Chinyere Oby and the students of the school.

“On the receipt of the complaints, police detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect called Donatus Ede as the Principal suspect. On interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be an SS 3 student of the school.”