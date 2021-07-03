Railway Project: Lagos To Divert Traffic At Brewery, Ijora Crossing

Lagos State government has announced traffic diversion at Brewery and Ijora level crossing in order to do some railway modernization project for a period of 28 days.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by the Commissioner of Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, the diversion is needed for Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Apapa port.

“The plan is to divert traffic flow at Brewery and Ijora Level Crossing for construction from Sunday 4th July till 1st August, 2021,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited would commence asphalt and drainage works on the first lane from the 4th to 18th July and proceed to the second lane from 18th July to the 1st of August, 2021.

He explained that a counter flow will be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation works is ongoing on the other, to enable motorists ply the route and reach their various destinations without much difficulty.

Oladeinde urged road users to comply with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to minimise inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction lasts.