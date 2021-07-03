Yoruba Nation Rally: We Are Here To Ensure The Protest Is Not Hijacked by Hoodlums – Lagos CP

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said the presence of security operatives at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, is to ensure the protest is not hijacked by hoodlums.

Agitators of the Yoruba nation had earlier announced plans to use the venue for their protest.

The Commissioner of Police while addressing journalists at the venue of the planned rally on Saturday said the heavy presence of security operatives is to maintain law and order.

“We are here because we don’t want the rally to be hijacked by hoodlums, we not chasing anybody away.

“We are just being security conscious and proactive.

“We learnt that some miscreants have perfected plans to seize the opportunity to cause mayhem in the society,” he said.

Lagos State Police Command had earlier in a statement on Thursday warned that no rally will be allowed, under whatever guise, in any part of the state.

The Command in the statement warned organizers of the planned Yoruba nation protest to, “stay clear of streets of Lagos for the interest of the State and the general public as anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally will be dealt with within the ambits of the law.”

Lagos State cannot afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order, and threat to public peace at the moment, considering the negative effects and reoccurring agonies of the October 2020 violent #EndSARS crisis that led to massive destruction of public and private facilities while some Police personnel paid the supreme price.