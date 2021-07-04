Advertisement

Three Policemen Injured As Gunmen Attack Station In Akwa Ibom

Channels Television  
Updated July 4, 2021

Gunmen have attacked the police headquarters in Akwa Ibom State, leaving at least three officers severely injured.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Udung Uko on Sunday.

“Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“At least three officers sustained fatal injuries, resulting from heavy gunshots as policemen on duty tried to repel the attack,” he said.

The PPRO, however, commended the officers on duty for their gallantry, noting that the situation would have been worse but for the policemen on duty who repelled the attack.

He said that the officers who sustained gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.



