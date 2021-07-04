VIDEO: Declare State Of Emergency On Insecurity, Recruit More Youths Into Military – Bishop

The Anglican Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Rt Reverend Timothy Yahaya has again expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the country, with a call on the Federal Government to urgently declare a state of emergency in the nation’s security sector.

Bishop Yahaya reiterated his suggestion during the priestly ordination of five Reverends of the Anglican church in Kaduna state.

The Bishop also urged the government to recruit more youths into the armed forces, in order to protect the citizens from constant attacks by bandits and terrorists.

The cleric while pointing out the need to select more youths across the country for enlistment into the armed forces, stressed that the current number of personnel of the armed forces is not enough to deal with the emerging security challenges confronting different parts of the nation.

He also proposed a National Diploma Certificate as a minimum requirement for enlistment into the Nigerian Police force, which according to him will enable the force to recruit only educated people that can March the criminals in their mode of operations.