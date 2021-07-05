Bandits Kidnap Unspecified Number Of Students In Another Kaduna School

Bandits have attacked Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting an unspecified number of students.

The kidnappers were said to have invaded the school, located along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, and started shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

Four of the students escaped while the rest were taken away by the bandits to an unknown destination.

More details shortly.