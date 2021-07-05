UPDATED: Nigeria’s Next President Should Emerge From The South – Southern Governors

Southern governors have jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next president should emerge from the southern region.

The governors also set September 1, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said this on Monday while reading from a communique jointly signed by the governors after a closed-door meeting in Alausa, Lagos State.

“The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region,” Governor Akeredolu said on behalf of the governors.

The governors affirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress, and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people.

The governors also reinstated calls for state police and commended security operatives for their efforts in restoring security and safety and commiserated with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

The Forum commended the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and rejected the proposed 3% and support the 5% share of the oil revenue to the host community as recommended by the House of Representatives.

See the FULL communique by the governors below: