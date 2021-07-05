Kaduna Abduction: 26 Students And A Teacher Have Been Rescued – Police

Police authorities in Kaduna State say 27 of the victims kidnapped from Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Rido, a community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, have been rescued.

Spokesman of the Police in the state Muhammed Jalige said the victims, 26 students and a female teacher, were rescued after a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy operatives, chased after the bandits after being informed of the attack.

Armed bandits had stormed the school in the early hours of Monday, overcoming the school’s security guards and abducting an unspecified number of students.

Some witnesses said at least 100 students were kidnapped by the bandits but the police and school authorities have yet to give an official figure.

The police spokesman, who put the time of the attack at 1:43 am, said efforts were being made to ensure the rescue of all the victims and their safe return.

He said, “Rescue operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned. Officers involved in the said operation are charged to ensure no stone is left unturned with a view to successfully accomplish the rescue mission since resources will be availed to them without delay.”

The command’s spokesman encouraged parents not to be deterred by the activities of bandits in the state, which has seen schools and learning institutions targeted.

This, he said, is because strategic measures will be put in place to forestall further occurrence of such dastardly acts of criminality against innocent children.

“The (Police) Command is saddened by the incident and calls on all stakeholders in security to unite, particularly at this very critical time, to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses,” he added.