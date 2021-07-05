NBA To Streamline Lawyers’ Professional Charges, Remuneration

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has set up a committee to streamline the professional charges of lawyers and ensure that earnings trickle down to junior lawyers who work in the chambers of seniors, with a view to increasing their earning capacity.

This was made known in a statement signed on Monday by NBA President, Olumide Akpata, and sent to all lawyers.

The statement contained a questionnaire to be completed by the legal practitioners who have been asked to support the committee with inputs.

READ ALSO: I Don’t Like The Sound Of Yoruba Nation But Nigeria Is A Basket Case – Wole Soyinka

Already, the NBA has appointed a company, as a consultant on the project. The company is to “carry out a random survey amongst lawyers via phone calls and other means.”

The aim is geared towards designing a “workable and enforceable framework under which lawyers will charge the right fees for their legal services using acceptable and realistic metrics; and ensure that those fees, when earned, trickle-down, in terms of reasonable living wages and emoluments, to those who work with, or for, the lawyers”.

Read the full statement below: