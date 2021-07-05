Unlawful Cult Groups Plotting Destruction Of Properties In Ogun – Police

The police authorities in Ogun State have raised an alarm over a plot by unlawful cult groups plotting to destroy properties in the state.

Spokesman of the State Police Command in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued on Monday, said the warning followed intelligence reports that the cultists were “planning to mark what they called ‘7/7’ on Wednesday, being 7th of July, 2021.”

He stated that the report “also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.”

To prevent a breakdown of law and order, the police spokesman warned those he described as having such devilish intentions to have a rethink and retrace their steps, noting such a move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

READ ALSO: FG Should Apologise To Igboho, Stop Pursuing Him As A Criminal – Wole Soyinka

Though the planned attack is in two days’ time, the police spokesman said the Command has placed its tactical squads comprising SWAT, Anti-Cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the DPOs and Area Commanders on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.

Similarly, the police authorities vowed to apply the full weight of the law on members of any unlawful societies who intend to use public places to perpetrate evil.

According to the police spokesman, security operatives will not fold their arms while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to warn their wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering on, before and after the said date to prevent Had-I-Know situation, adding that hoteliers should not to allow their facilities be used for any cult related gathering, as owners of such facilities will be liable for prosecutions.

While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, Oyeyemi reiterated the commitment of the police to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoying by the good people of the state.