Italy Beat Spain On Penalties To Reach Euro 2020 Final

Updated July 6, 2021
Italy's forward Andrea Belotti shoots and scores in a penalty shootout during the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP
Italy’s forward Andrea Belotti shoots and scores in a penalty shootout during the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2021.
JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP

 

Alvaro Morata scored but missed the crucial spot-kick as Italy edged out Spain on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 final after their last-four clash at Wembley finished 1-1 on Tuesday.

Federico Chiesa’s curling strike put Italy ahead on the hour mark, but the much-maligned Morata came off the bench and his 80th-minute equaliser forced extra time.

Italy, chasing a first European title since 1968, won 4-2 in the shoot-out though to secure a place in Sunday’s final against either England or Denmark, who play on Wednesday, in London.

 

