Advertisement

Kaduna Abduction: School Management Confirms 125 Students In Custody Of Bandits

Channels Television  
Updated July 6, 2021
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
Armed bandits had stormed the Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Rido, Kaduna State, in the early hours of Monday, overcoming the security guards and abducting the students.

 

The management of the Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna State has confirmed that a total of 125 students were taken away by the bandits who attacked the school on Monday.

The Proprietor of the school, who is also the President of Kaduna Baptist Conference, Reverend Ishaya Jangado, made the confirmation in a statement on Tuesday after a meeting with parents of the abducted students to discuss ways to rescue the students.

Jangado said that the total number of students in the school hostel was 154, out of which 28 were recovered, while 125 of them are still in the custody of the bandits.

The proprietor also disclosed that the bandits have established contact with the school management and has also assured them that all the students are doing fine in their custody.



More on Local

Emefiele Calls For More Collaboration Between Universities And Key Industry Players

At Least 19 Famers Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Community

Two Ex-INEC Staff Bag One Year Jail Term, Forfeit Properties to FG

Wike Lays Foundation For Convocation Arena In UNIPORT

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV