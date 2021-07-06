Advertisement

PHOTOS: Team Nigeria Heads To Tokyo Olympics

Channels Television  
Updated July 6, 2021
One of the team members at the airport. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun

 

The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria today, July 6 left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The team members departed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Members of the team include the Canoeing team – Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna; Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary-General Olubunmi Oluode.

READ ALSO: Senate Condemns Unlawful Arrest Of Nigerians By Benin Republic Authorities

Also in the team is the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister, Mary Onyali; Medical crew of Dr Samuel Ogbondeminu – Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu, and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.

 

See photos of the team members at the airport below…



More on Local

At Least 19 Famers Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Community

Two Ex-INEC Staff Bag One Year Jail Term, Forfeit Properties to FG

Wike Lays Foundation For Convocation Arena In UNIPORT

Taraba Gov Asks FG To Speed Up Oil Exploration In North-East

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV