NSCDC Arrest Two Suspects In Possession Of 173 Parcels Of Cannabis Worth Millions

Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) in Katsina State.

They were apprehended in Katsina at about 7:30 pm last night, in possession of 173 parcels of Cannabis Sativa worth millions of Naira.

Following credible intelligence, operatives of the NSCDC intercepted the suspects Sunday Isaac, a 59-year-old, and Salisu Hamisu, a 30-year-old, along the Kofar Kaura quarters area of Yahaya Madaki way.

Spokesman of the State Command, DSC Mohammed Abdara in a press briefing held at the command headquarters, Katsina, noted that the achievement was part of an effort to tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

Abdara explained that a certain Gaddafi who happens to be the driver of the vehicle conveying the prohibited items is now at large.

The spokesman further disclosed that the truck was fully loaded with fish from Ogbere in Lagos State which was meant to be delivered in Daura, Katsina State, adding that it was within the wares that the cannabis was stashed.

According to the NSCDC’s image-maker, the two suspects have been handed over to the officials of the Katsina Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigations and onward prosecution.