PDP NASS Caucus Backs Southern Governors, Rejects Alleged Move To Alter Electoral Act

The joint caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly has backed the Southern Governors resolution on the electronic transmission of election results in the country.

Meeting on Monday in Lagos State, the 17 southern governors rejected the removal of the electronic transmission of the election result from the Electoral Act, saying the move was necessary to consolidate the nation’s democracy.

Chairman of the Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had issued a communique after the meeting, kicking against the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.

Two days after, the PDP National Assembly caucus threw their weight behind the governor, “vehemently rejecting the clandestine moves to manipulate and alter the Electoral Act to remove the electronic transmission results from the law.”

They warned that any move to “tamper with a critical component of transparency and credibility of the electoral process is an unpatriotic and mischievous attempt to subvert our democratic process, institutionalize rigging, bastardize and frustrate genuine efforts towards credible elections in our country.”

“Electronic transmission of results is the only way to eliminate malpractice and manipulations associated with manual collation of results, including alteration, switching and disappearance of election materials while on transit to various collation centers,” the statement partly read.

See the full statement released by the PDP NASS Caucus below: