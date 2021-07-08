Advertisement

Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Community

Channels Television  
Updated July 8, 2021
File photo of a gun truck recovered from Boko Haram insurgents by Nigeria Army Photo: Twitter// @HQNigerianArmy

 

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Katarko village a distance of 18 kilometers away from Damaturu the Yobe State capital.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the attackers drove into the community around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in one Armoured Personnel Car (APC) and six Toyota Hilux mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

The residents who fled to the bush for safety said, the insurgents might have come to loot foodstuff as today, Thursday, is the market day of Katarko village.

Other unconfirmed sources from the village revealed that the military had ambushed the insurgents while returning back to their base.

Katarko community was last attacked on March 16, 2021, in which blocks of health facilities were burnt down by the insurgents.

More to follow…



