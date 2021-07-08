Federal Government Cries Out Over N37bn Debt Owed By Airlines

The Federal Government has raised concerns over a 37 billion naira debt owed by airlines.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika told a media conference today that the airline debt owed agencies like Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has accumulated for over thirteen years and contributes to the poor management of Nigeria’s civil aviation sector.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Insecurity: Bandits Abduct 14 In Chikun Community

According to Mr. Sirika, the Federal Government will, in line with current reforms double down on such debtors like the Bi-Courtney which owes 13 billion naira.

Sirika said the government is in the process of intensifying plans towards the concessioning of international airports in the country by the early second quarter of 2022. He said labour has been duly consulted.

The minister also stated that a total of 67 accidents have occurred in the last five years, of which 48 have been reported under the present administration to drive transparency in the system.