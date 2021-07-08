Advertisement

Four ‘Mercenaries’ Killed, Two Arrested After Haiti President’s Assassination

Updated July 8, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks on March 13, 2017 in Port-au-Prince offering condolences to the families of victims in the road accident that took the lives of 38 persons the previous day in Gonaives..
Four “mercenaries” were killed and two taken into custody after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, police said Wednesday, adding that officers were conducting an operation in the capital Port-au-Prince.

“Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control. Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered,” said the director-general of Haiti’s national police Leon Charles in a televised statement.

He said police pursued the assassins immediately after the attack on Moise and his wife, who survived, at their home in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday.

More to follow . . . .



