Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

Nigeria and Turkey are set to strengthen their parliamentary ties by establishing friendship groups between the parliaments of the two countries.

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed this while hosting the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria and Turkey have a long history and that there was a lot that can be done between the two countries.

“Obviously, there are some issues we need to discuss. This is our first engagement, and we will continue to engage.

“We in the 9th House have deployed what we call Legislative Diplomacy to see how we can address diplomatic issues.

“I’m glad that you brought the issue of the parliamentary friendship group,” Gbajabiamila said.

Gbajabiamila added that the House would explore more avenues when members return from their annual vacation.

“I envisage a parliamentary visit from our end between September and October, barring unforeseen circumstances.

“We’ll explore all the areas: security, economy, politics, agriculture and all that. We’ll establish that group in the next couple of days and look out to our engagement in September-October,” the lawmaker assured.

Earlier, the Turkish Ambassador, Mr Bayraktar said there has been a cordial relationship between the two countries, but added that there was the need to strengthen parliamentary ties.

He said his country had some time in 2018 established a Turkish-Nigeria parliamentary friendship group, calling for such in the Nigerian Parliament.

He said to boost the relationship between the parliaments of the two countries, it would not be out of place for Speaker Gbajabiamila to consider a visit to Turkey.