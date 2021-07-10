Buhari Demands ‘Crushing Response’ Against Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday demanded a crushing response against bandits after repeated killings in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

This was made known in a statement signed by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

At least 35 persons were killed after bandits attacked five communities in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Thursday.

Bandits have also continued to terrorise Kaduna state, launching several attacks, including the abduction of 121 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Chikun local government area on Monday.

According to Mr Shehu, the President urged the nation’s military to respond to the “worrying situation” in a language that the bandits understand.

“The President notes that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities,” the statement said.

“He also avers that the nation, its military and the entire population needs to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

“President Buhari condemns some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

“He expresses the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.”