How Italy And England Reached The Euro 2020 Final

How Italy and hosts England qualified for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley:

Italy Qualifying

Group J

Italy 10 10 0 0 37 4 30

Finland 10 6 0 4 16 10 18

Greece 10 4 2 4 12 14 14

Bosnia & Herzegovina 10 4 1 5 20 17 13

Armenia 10 3 1 6 14 25 10

Liechtenstein 10 0 2 8 2 31 2

Final tournament

Group A

Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

June 11

In Rome

Turkey 0 Italy 3 (Merih Demiral 53-og, Immobile 66, Insigne 79)

June 16

In Rome

Italy 3 (Locatelli 26, 52, Immobile 89) Switzerland 0

June 20

In Rome

Italy 1 (Pessina 39) Wales 0

Last 16

June 26

In London

Italy 2 (Chiesa 95, Pessina 105) Austria 1 (Kalajdzic 114) after extra time

Quarter-finals

July 2

In Munich

Belgium 1 (Lukaku 45+2) Italy 2 (Barella 31, Insigne 44)

Semi-finals

July 6

In London

Italy 1 (Chiesa 60) Spain 1 (Morata 80)

after extra time – Italy won 4-2 on penalties

England Qualifying

Group A

England 8 7 0 1 37 6 21

Czech Republic 8 5 0 3 13 11 15

Kosovo 8 3 2 3 13 16 11

Bulgaria 8 1 3 4 6 17 6

Montenegro 8 0 3 5 3 22 3

Final tournament

Group D

England 3 2 1 0 2 0 7

Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

June 13

In London

England 1 (Sterling 57) Croatia 0

June 18

In London

England 0 Scotland 0

June 22

In London

Czech Republic 0 England 1 (Sterling 12)

Last 16

June 29

In London

England 2 (Sterling 75, Kane 86) Germany 0

Quarter-finals

July 3

In Rome

Ukraine 0 England 4 (Kane 4, 50, Maguire 46, Henderson 63)

Semi-finals

July 7

In London

England 2 (Kjaer 39-og, Kane 104) Denmark 1 (Damsgaard 30) after extra time