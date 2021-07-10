JUST IN: Lagos Judicial Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered On October 2020

The Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS and other related abuses has admitted in evidence post mortem results and Compact Discs of all 99 corpses deposited at the Lagos morgue between the 20th and the 27th of October 2020.

A consultant pathologist to the Lagos State Government, Professor John Obafunwa, who is testifying before the panel on Saturday brought the results following an order made on June 5, 2021, for it to be produced.

The documents were contained in two nylon bags- blue and white.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi admitted the documents in evidence after the counsel to some EndSARS protesters, Yinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) moved for the documents to be admitted.

There was no objection from other parties before the panel.

Earlier at the June 5 sitting of the panel, the Chairman, Justice Okuwobi had ordered Professor Obafunwa to bring before the panel the post mortem reports conducted on all 99 bodies said to have been picked from different parts of Lagos between the 20th and 27th of Oct, 2020.

The Chairman of the panel made the order after the pathologist testified that the coroner’s office conducted post mortem autopsies on 99 bodies during the period.

He had also testified that of the 99, only 3 bodies were labelled as #EndSARS Lekki. The identities of all three male victims still remain unknown.

As of the time of this report, Olumide-Fusika has begun his cross-examination of the pathologist.