‘A Gentle Soul Who Mentored Many Artistes,’ Kennis Music Pays Tribute To Sound Sultan

Kennis Music boss, Kenny Ogungbe has poured encomiums on the late singer, songwriter, actor, and movie producer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

In an interview with Channels Television, the music mogul said Sound Sultan is a gentleman in all ramifications and was well cultured.

“The loss is unquantifiable. He is a gentle guy, a gentle soul that could write effortlessly, act and perform effortlessly. He can create anything out of anything. He is one of a kind; he is a great writer and poet. He will surely be missed.

“Even when he talks with you, he talks in a gentle manner. Nothing bothers him. Gentle to the core.

“He doesn’t drink or smoke, he is a staunch Muslim brother,” Ogungbe said.

He added that the music legend coached many top stars including Sheyi Shay, Jaywon, Sean Tizzle, Shola Ijanusi, among others.

