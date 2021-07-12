Abductors of Zamfara College Provost Demand N5 Million Ransom

The abductors of the provost of College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura, Mr Habibu Mainasara have demanded the sum of five million naira as ransom before they can release him.

Mr Mainasara was abducted at his official residence in the early hours of Sunday with two other persons.

The elder brother of the provost, Nasiru Mainasara told Channels Television that the bandits have been in contact with the family and that negotiations are ongoing for a reduction in the amount demanded.

He however confirmed that some prominent members of the community have told the family to stop the negotiation and assured them of his safe rescue.

The State Police command however denied knowledge of an ongoing negotiation between the family and the abductors.

Spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said the command has deployed search and rescue team to go after the abductors and ensure safe return of the victims.