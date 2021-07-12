Alleged N2.8bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Surveyor General Awudu N100m Bail

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama on Monday granted N100 million bail to the former Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu.

Awudu was arraigned before Justice Olusegun Adeniyi, on a 22-count charge of fraud.

He is accused to have awarded multiple contracts worth over N2 billion to a company in which he was a director and shareholder as well as to relation and associates.

The former Surveyor General was also said to have received over N300m as gratification from a contractor executing different contracts for the Office of Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Upon arraignment, Awudu pleaded not guilty to all counts.

F.B Olorogun, the defendant’s counsel, urged the court to grant bail to his client.

Ruling on the application, Justice Adeniyi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100 million. Awudu was also asked to produce a surety who must be a director-general or a permanent.

The Judge also remanded the defendant in ICPC custody pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions. The case has been adjourned to September 13 for the commencement of trial.