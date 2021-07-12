‘He Lived An Exemplary Life,’ President Buhari Lauds Sound Sultan

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, noting that he lived an exemplary life.

The Fasasi family announced on Sunday that the 44-year-old singer has died after “a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma”.

He was buried in New Jersey, U.S. on Sunday (the same day he died) according to Muslim rites amidst tears and tributes.

President Buhari in a statement signed on Monday by his special adviser on Media, Femi Adesina said Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career, and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity, and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry,” the statement read in part.

The deceased, President Buhari affirms, was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

The President prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, and associates.