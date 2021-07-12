Nnamdi Kanu: FG Welcomes Ohanaeze To Monitor Trial Of IPOB’s Leader

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has welcomed the formation of a legal team by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to monitor the proceedings at the trial of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, a move which is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Inherent in the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the matter was the demonstration of their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law while maintaining their stance that they were not averse to the trial of Nnamdi Kanu,” a communique by the AGF’s spokesman, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu reads in part.

READ ALSO: Federal High Court Embarks On Annual Vacation

It further noted that the group showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and quoted the Ohanaeze as saying they “do not support the use of any form of violence” while channeling concerns and presenting demands.

According to Malami, by urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain voter’s card to enable them to contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government respects the rule of law and does not advocate for the breach of law. Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law,” the minister’s communique further reads.

The AGF said he hoped that the unnecessary legal monitoring group will come with an open mind and be guided by nothing but the rule of law in the process so as to convey the judgment of the Court as may eventually be delivered to their people in various languages and dialects of the members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo communities and the entire Nigerians.